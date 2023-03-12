Get a Bougie Faux Stone Vase With This $2 Pair of IKEA Viljestark Candle Holders

IKEA is the best place to go for cheap and good-quality home decor . You can get a fancy vase by simply spray painting and gluing two candle holders together! This vase was only $2 at IKEA, and it's so easy to make it look more expensive than it is!

IKEA is a great place to shop if you're looking for quality, affordable products. You can find just about anything there--from furniture to lighting and rugs--, and it's all easy to assemble. Plus, the company has many products perfect for DIY projects like this one!

It's really easy to make this vase look more expensive than it is. First, choose a color for your vase that matches or coordinates with the room where it will be placed. Then, decide how much detail you want in your décor. If you want something simple and elegant, go with just one coat of spray paint; if you're feeling more ambitious (or have some time), try two or three coats--make sure they dry between coats!

Some commenters didn't get the point of this hack.

" Less than $2? But the spray costs more than that?" @ Antonio CM remarked.

The creator came back with some pretty solid reasoning.

"Well, hey, it depends. I bought the stone spray three months ago and I've done a thousand things, if you buy it just for that, why not?" @ LovinHope

Others loved this idea. "Precioso!!!!" @ Rocio Hernandez Perera said.

If you want to make this yourself, you'll need two IKEA Viljestark candle holders, spray paint and texture spray. That's it! If you're interested in making your faux stone vase but don't want to spend a lot of money on materials, try this out yourself.

