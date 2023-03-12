Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Colts Make Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly Available For Trade, per Report

By Milo Taibi,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01J47i_0lGLzPWT00

The Indianapolis Colts are making significant changes ahead of the 2023 season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler , the team is making center Ryan Kelly available via trade. And if Kelly has no takers on the trade market, he could be released.

Fowler offered further context in his ESPN column.

"With cap hits of $12.4 and $14.6 million in 2023-24, coupled with Indy's rough outing across the offensive line last year, Kelly's future in Indy could be tenuous," Fowler reported.

"Tight end Mo Alie-Cox is another name a few teams have on their lists as potentially available."

Sunday's developments for Kelly and Cox seem to follow an overall trend for Indianapolis: Veterans on the roster whose departure would clear cap space are likely being shopped by GM Chris Ballard.

Early buzz has indicated that teams may be reticent to trade for Kelly and take on the combined $20.5 million he's owed over the next two seasons.

If the Colts cut Kelly, however, the market for his services could heat up considerably. The  29-year-old isn't far removed from his stretch of three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2019-2021.

Kelly's name has already been floated as a potential target for the Chicago Bears.

"An intriguing player that the Bears could target is Colts C Ryan Kelly, a two-time Pro Bowler due $12.3 million. He has been mentioned as a cut or trade candidate," tweeted Ben Devine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Breaking: Cowboys Acquire Pro Bowl Cornerback In Blockbuster Trade, per Report
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Ranking the 3 best ways to solve the Indianapolis Colts’ QB needs this offseason
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Report: Colts and Anthony Richardson 'Gaining Steam'
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Houston Texans To Sign Former Cowboys Wide Receiver, per Report
Houston, TX22 hours ago
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Lamar Jackson Fires Back At Adam Schefter's Report He Turned Down $200 Million Guaranteed
Baltimore, MD22 hours ago
Eagles Are Signing Another Veteran Running Back, per Report
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Saints' Derek Carr Roasted For First Meal Choice In New Orleans
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Darren Waller Was Upset At Josh McDaniels For Leaking Wedding Plan, per Report
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Look: Josh Jacobs Has 3-Word Reaction To Blockbuster Darren Waller Trade
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Breaking: Notre Dame's top player entering transfer portal
Notre Dame, IN2 days ago
Washington Commanders Reportedly Tried To Lure 1 Quarterback Out Of Retirement
Washington, DC15 hours ago
Steelers Free Agency Will Include One Shocking Move
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Miles Sanders Tweets Heartfelt Farewell Message To Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Jets Reportedly Sign Former Packers Wide Receiver Allen Lazard
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Five-star Colorado commit Winston Watkins Jr. makes it known he is rocking with Coach Prime and the Buffs
Boulder, CO21 hours ago
Kelsey Plum's Message For Josh McDaniels Is Going Viral
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons Are Signing Veteran Quarterback, per Report
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Colts Legal Tampering Free Agency Tracker
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Eagles To Sign Former First-Round Running Back, Per Report
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy