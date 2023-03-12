Colts Make Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly Available For Trade, per Report

The Indianapolis Colts are making significant changes ahead of the 2023 season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler , the team is making center Ryan Kelly available via trade. And if Kelly has no takers on the trade market, he could be released.

Fowler offered further context in his ESPN column.

"With cap hits of $12.4 and $14.6 million in 2023-24, coupled with Indy's rough outing across the offensive line last year, Kelly's future in Indy could be tenuous," Fowler reported.

"Tight end Mo Alie-Cox is another name a few teams have on their lists as potentially available."

Sunday's developments for Kelly and Cox seem to follow an overall trend for Indianapolis: Veterans on the roster whose departure would clear cap space are likely being shopped by GM Chris Ballard.

Early buzz has indicated that teams may be reticent to trade for Kelly and take on the combined $20.5 million he's owed over the next two seasons.

If the Colts cut Kelly, however, the market for his services could heat up considerably. The 29-year-old isn't far removed from his stretch of three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2019-2021.

Kelly's name has already been floated as a potential target for the Chicago Bears.

"An intriguing player that the Bears could target is Colts C Ryan Kelly, a two-time Pro Bowler due $12.3 million. He has been mentioned as a cut or trade candidate," tweeted Ben Devine .