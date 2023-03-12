Open in App
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

One hospitalized after shooting in north Springfield

By Jessica Hammer,

2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a shooting in north Springfield, one person has been arrested and another is in the hospital.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of North Pierce Avenue just before 7 p.m. on March 11.

The victim was taken to Cox North Hospital with a gunshot wound, but was later transported to a different hospital. SPD has confirmed the victim is expected to survive.

Officers arrested a suspect at the home on North Pierce Avenue and say there is no danger to the public. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

