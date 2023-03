A small plane crashed around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, the pilot had reported an engine failure and had to make an emergency landing in De Leon Springs.

Deputies said a wheel had fallen off while landing near Chuck Lennon Park.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, was not injured.

