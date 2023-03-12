Open in App
Dog dies in fire caused by lithium-ion battery overheating

By Will Conybeare,

2 days ago

A structure fire in Venice Beach on Sunday morning claimed the life of a business owner’s dog, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire started at 1 19 th Avenue in Venice Beach around 9:30 a.m. due to a lithium-ion battery overheating and spread to two adjacent businesses.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in 35 minutes with no injuries reported, according to LAFD.

Due to the narrow streets and limited access, residents and the public are requested to avoid the area while LAFD workers are still on scene.

