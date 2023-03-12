Retired Marine gets a mortgage free home in Yulee

A retired Marine sergeant, Matthew Perry, is getting built a mortgage-free home by the PutleGroup as part of their Built to Honor Program.

Sgt. Perry will be receiving keys to their new home on March 14 at Forest Park at Wildnight in Yulee.

First responders will join Sgt. Perry along with his wife to see the unveiling of the home.

Sgt. Perry medically retired from the Marines in 2016 after suffering a TBI in Afghanistan.

While serving in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Sgt. Perry carried out numerous missions where his life was constantly on the line. He witnessed the death of his fellow Marines and sustained several injuries.

Unfortunately, years later on July 16, 2014 while performing his duties, Sgt. Perry suffered a series of severe seizures that resulted in cardiac and respiratory arrest and rendered him unconscious. It was then determined that having three sequential head injuries within 24 hours during his combat mission in 2008 had caused post traumatic epilepsy secondary to closed brain injury, a chronic condition that will require lifetime monitoring and treatment. This left him with severe memory loss and communication difficulties. Sgt. Perry has worked every day through his therapies to try and get better, having to relearn how to walk and talk.

The company’s Built to Honor program, which provides the gift of a new home to wounded veterans and their families across the country, is celebrating its 10th year of providing mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans.

