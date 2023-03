Early Sunday morning, Clay County Firefighting crews responded to the reports of a residential fire in the Clay Hill area with Clay Electric Co-op and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida .

Reports say that within 3 minutes crews arrived on scene to a fully involved mobile home with flames through the roof.

Crews worked hard to contain the fire to just the home and extinguish it before spreading to the yard or neighboring properties. The fire was called out with in 20 minutes of the first arriving crews and no injuries were sustained.

