Greene County to hold tire drop-off event

Greene County Environmental Services will hold a tire buy drop-off event next week.
The event will run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on March 23 at the Greene County Environmental Services.
Those wishing to drop off tires must register in advance with the Greene Soil and Water Conservation District or via email, greeneswcd@outlook.com
The cost per tire is $1.00 per car or light truck tire, $2 per semi tire, and $5 per agriculture tire; those accepted will be at the discretion of Environmental Services.
The event is for Greene County residents only, and businesses are not eligible to participate, with a limit of 10 tires per vehicle or trailer.
On the day of the event, tires can be dropped off at Greene County Environmental Services, 2145 Greene Way Blvd. in Xenia.
