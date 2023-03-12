Oscars 2023: We Predict the Winners in All 23 Categories (Photos)

The 2023 Oscars are here, and all eyes are on “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The A24 indie has swept all the major guild awards, the first time that grand slam had happened in a decade and only the fifth time in history.

But it’d be a mistake to think that the 95th Academy Awards won’t be a nail-biter in many ways. Three of the four acting races, for example, are up in the air, with the fate of Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and others still hanging in the balance.

And more than that, “Everything Everywhere” has the potential to be one of the weirdest Best Picture winners ever, a frenzied trip through the multiverse that looks and feels nothing at all like the kind of movie that usually wins the top Oscar. It could be the fourth Best Picture winner in a row that doesn’t really seem like a Best Picture winner, after “CODA,” “Nomadland” and “Parasite.” And that would reinforce just how dramatically the Academy has changed over the past seven years.

Check out our picks for who will win at the 2023 Oscars below and for my full analysis on each category, read the complete rundown here .