Rahway Municipal Council Regular Meeting and SID Meeting to be Held March 13

By David Brighouse,

2 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Municipal Council's regular monthly meeting will be held this Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., at 1 City Hall Plaza, Council Chambers.

The Special Improvement District (SID) meeting will take place immediately following the conclusion of the Municipal Council meeting.

In addition to attending the meeting in person, you may watch Municipal Council meetings on TV34 or via the TV34 Live Stream (LINK). SID meetings will not be broadcast, but the public is welcome to attend.

For a copy of the March 13th agenda, click here.

For more information, click here.

