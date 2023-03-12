Open in App
Santa Maria, CA
KSBY News

Groundbreaking ceremony for Hope Village Santa Maria

By Ashlee Owings,

2 days ago
The groundbreaking ceremony of Hope Village Santa Maria is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 and will be hosted by DignityMoves.

On Feb. 28, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two agreements with DignityMoves to develop interim supportive housing, which will address the existing need for the homeless population in the area.

The 94-room Hope Village will be operated by Good Samaritan Shelter and was created for those experiencing homelessness in Santa Maria. The Village will provide services for four populations. Ten of the rooms will be for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, an organization specializing in the needs of transitional age youth between 18 to 24, many of whom are leaving the foster care system.

In collaboration with Dignity Health’s Marian Regional Medical Center, 30 of the rooms will provide recuperative/respite care, which allows individuals experiencing homelessness to have a safe place to rest and recover. Ten rooms will be for veterans and the remaining 44 rooms will be for individuals and couples who are unsheltered.

DignityMoves anticipates opening the doors of Hope Village to residents by August of 2023.

DignityMoves works to end unsheltered street homelessness in communities through the construction of Interim Supportive Housing as a rapid, cost-effective, scalable solution.

Hope Village Santa Maria's groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. and is located at 2131 Southside Parkway.

