Paso Robles, CA
KSBY News

Estrella Warbirds Museum sponsors Career Day for students

By McKenzie Diaz,

2 days ago
The Estrella Warbirds Museum Youth Aviation Club is sponsoring its third annual Career Day for middle school and high school students interested in aviation.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about flight planning, aviation history, and physics of flight.

Military, commercial and civilian speakers will be there to present career information and answer questions.

There will also be an F-18 pilot, the coordinator for the ACI-Cuesta College Aviation Maintenance Technician Program, a C-5 and Delta Airlines pilot, an aerospace engineer and pilot, a Cal Poly Aerospace Engineer and drone aerospace company founder, and the president of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The Career Day event will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, starting at 12:30 p.m. in Thomson Hall at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles.

If guests arrive by 11 a.m., they are able to receive a free guided tour of the museum, and pizza will be provided at noon.

Friends and family are also welcome to attend this event by signing up at EWMYouthAviation@gmail.com by March 14, 2023.

For general admission information, click here.

