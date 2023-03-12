Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

New KCI airport prepares for busy Spring Break travel

By Caroline Hogan,

2 days ago
It's one of the most anticipated time of the year for students: Spring Break! For the new KCI airport , it marks a milestone for one of the first busy weeks it'll see.

Justin Meyer, deputy director of the Kansas City Aviation Department, estimates the next two weeks could be the busiest since the start of the pandemic. The department recommends getting there early to ensure you know where you're going and don't have to rush to your gate.

Wait times for check-in and security fluctuates depending on the time of day. Delta employees told KSHB 41 News that 4 a.m. is usually the busiest time.

"I was really impressed by the service," said Joan Collison, who's traveling with her grandson to Arizona for the break. "Everything is well organized, well marked, so this has been very easy."

She expressed sentiments similar to other travelers: they were concerned about the new airport factor and not knowing where to go, but she found that's not the case. Signage and the customer service makes it very helpful.

RELATED | Southwest Airlines adds 2 nonstop international routes from Kansas City International Airport

RELATED | 360 TOUR: New single terminal at Kansas City International Airport

"It’s very spacious so you don’t feel crowded, you don’t feel clustered," Hamaad Mehal said. "I was able to get to my gate, see the signs to baggage claim, it was very simple, very straightforward."

Mehal is home from college visiting family. He said he was in awe when he stepped off the plane.

"It was a great experience getting there [baggage claim], too," he said. "You get to see everything that was added as you walk through."

The lack of complaints doesn't mean that there aren't any concerns. Some travelers say they are still hung up on the convenience of the old airport.

"I’m a bit more worried about just getting from security to the gate because in the older wings of the airport you get to security, you’re done, you’re right at your gate, but here it’s like, you have to walk a little bit," Mehal said.

These feelings could change over time as travelers adapt to the new setup.

