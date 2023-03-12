2 dead, 2 injured in Gambrills car crash

Two women were killed and one man and woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Crain Highway in Anne Arundel County early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred Just after 12:15 a.m., on Crain Highway near westbound Maryland Route 32.

A 2013 Freightliner tow truck was traveling southbound and rear-ended a 2010 Honda sedan.

After overriding the Honda, both vehicles left the right side of the road and struck trees.

The driver of the Honda, 54-year-old Irene Onwukwe, and the rear seat passenger, 85-year-old Josephine Monyei, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck and the front seat passenger were taken to a local trauma center for their injuries.

Traffic Safety Section personnel are investigating the crash.