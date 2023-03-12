Open in App
Neighbor allegedly uses kitchen knife to stab 3 men after flirting with 1 of their wives, police say

2 days ago

A man is in custody and accused of using a kitchen knife during a fight after flirting with one of his neighbors' wives, according to police.

Investigators said the incident happened on Saturday at about 11:25 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 7575 Plum Creek Drive.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said an apparent drunk man was at his neighbor's family gathering when he started making advances toward the wife of one of the residents.

After an argument was sparked by the flirtatious comments, the man left and reportedly came back with a kitchen knife, and got into another argument, according to police.

He allegedly used the kitchen knife to stab three men at the gathering, including the woman's husband.

One of the men is in critical condition after he was stabbed several times in the chest and face, according to HPD.

A second victim was stabbed in one side of his chest and lower stomach. Police said he is expected to survive.

A third victim was stabbed in the hand.
