The Baltimore Sun

Orioles minor leaguer Luis Andrés Ortiz Soriano dies at 20 from cancer

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun,

3 days ago
Orioles minor league pitcher Luis Andrés Ortiz Soriano died from cancer Saturday. He was 20 years old. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Orioles minor league pitcher Luis Andrés Ortiz Soriano died from cancer Saturday. He was 20 years old.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of minor league pitcher Luis Andrés Ortiz Soriano,” the team said in a statement Sunday morning. “We will miss his passion and love for the game of baseball, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.

“Luis was an inspiration to all who knew him, especially as he courageously battled cancer. We hope that the cherished and treasured memories of Luis will be a comfort for his family and friends during this devastating time.”

A left-hander born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Ortiz received one of the higher bonuses in Baltimore’s initial 27-player international signing class in 2019, their first significant investment in that marketplace under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and senior director of international scouting Koby Perez. He pitched in seven games in the Florida Complex League in 2021 and did not appear in 2022 games.

“I want to start off by giving my condolences to Luis Ortiz and his family,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said to begin his media session Sunday. “Sad news last night. From all of us here, our major league staff and players, we just want to give our condolences to the Ortiz family.”

