Oscars Live Stream: Watch ABC's Official 2023 Red Carpet Pre-Show

Hollywood’s biggest night is just hours away, when ABC broadcasts the 95th Academy Awards tonight at 9/8c. In the meantime, would you settle for Hollywood’s biggest day ?

Because we all know that the three(ish)-hour ceremony isn’t the only thing the world looks forward to on Oscar Sunday. ABC News’ On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95 begins streaming live at 1:30 pm, providing red carpet coverage and interviews throughout the day, leading up to the moment the show begins.

Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson will host from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, joined by ABC News’ Chris Connelly and ESPN’s Kelley Carter, along with Variety ’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis, plus celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

This year’s eclectic mix of best picture nominees include All Quiet on the Western Front , Avatar: The Way of Water , The Banshees of Inisherin , Elvis , Everything Everywhere All at Once , The Fabelmans , Tár , Top Gun: Maverick , Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking .

As for the big acting categories, all eyes are on the Best Actress race, a formidable fivesome: Cate Blanchett for Tár , Ana de Armas for Blonde , Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie , Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once .

The Best Actor race is also a mix of fresh faces and familiar staples: Austin Butler for Elvis , Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin , Brendan Fraser for The Whale , Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living .

