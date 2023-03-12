South Africa Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing Onstage at Music Festival

South African rapper Costa Titch died this weekend after collapsing onstage during his performance at Johannesburg’s Ultra Music Festival. The rapper born Constantinos Tsobanoglou was 28.

According to Cape Town Etc , Titch was performing at the Nasrec Expo Centre when he fell over onstage. Someone rushed out to help the rapper, who briefly regained his footing before collapsing again.

Following the incident, Tsobanoglou’s family said in a social media statement that the rapper had died. No cause of death was announced.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name “Costa Titch,” the family wrote to his 600,000 followers.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.”

They continued, “As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves. The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

Organizers of the Ultra Music Festival South Africa added in a statement, “We are devastated by the sudden lose of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend. Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival.”

In 2020, Titch — who was signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture label, and recently released a single with that singer — won Best Collaboration and Best Remix at the South African Hip Hop Awards for his “Nkalakatha” with Riky Rick and AKA; the latter artist, a friend and collaborator of Titch’s, was killed in a drive-by shooting last month.

