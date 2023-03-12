Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan Reunite in Disney+’s ‘American Born Chinese’ Teaser

It’s a big night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Oscars, but stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are already looking to the future with “American Born Chinese.” The two actors reunite in the first teaser for the action-comedy series. Released Sunday morning by Disney+, the footage caps off with the announcement of a May 24 premiere date for the series.

Bob Iger Is 'Bullish' on Disney+ but 'We Were Off' on Pricing Strategy and Needed to Rationalize Costs

The series is adapted from cartoonist Gene Luen Yang’s acclaimed 2006 graphic novel, which tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a child of Chinese immigrants who’s struggling with growing up in a predominantly white suburb. When he meets a new Taiwanese classmate, the two become fast friends, but Jin is pulled into the battles of Chinese mythological gods.

Along with Yeoh and Quan, the footage also teasers a guest star role for the pair’s “Everything Everywhere” co-star Stephanie Hsu. Yeoh, Quan and Hsu are all nominated for acting Oscars at this Sunday’s Academy Awards. After its online debut, the first look teaser will also air during the Academy Awards broadcast on ABC.

Final Oscars Predictions: Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh to Become First Asian and Second Woman of Color Since Halle Berry to Win Lead Actress

The cast also includes Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Sydney Taylor and Poppy Liu.

Kelvin Yu serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton helms episodes and serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Asher Goldstein and Gene Luen Yang. The series is produced by 20th Television

Watch the teaser for “American Born Chinese” below.

Final Oscars Predictions: Supporting Actor - It's Been 39 Years Since Haing S. Ngor Became First Asian Winner, Will Ke Huy Quan Could the Second?