Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Set To Return To ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Image Credit: RCF/Everett Collection

Hold on to everything Jersey Shore stans, ’cause it looks Sammi Sweetheart Giancola is back! The reality star alum was featured in a tease for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation via MTV’s Instagram on Saturday, March 11. “She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet,” a caption read, alongside a photo of Sammi, 35, chilling in front of a green screen like she’s about to give a confessional. Yep, it looks like it’s on!

Sammi initially opted not to join the reboot of the Jersey Shore franchise, despite being an original cast member when it debuted in 2009. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” the star explained on her Instagram ahead of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere in April 2018. “I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

Well, it looks like a few years away from the spotlight can change a mind. If Sammi is officially back on board, she’ll be joining OGs Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Snooki (Nicole Polizzi), Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D and Jenni Farley(JWOWW) for another round of messy fun. Missing again will be OG Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who famously stepped away from the series in 2021 to formally seek treatment for mental health issues.

The Situation recently spoke about Ronnie’s chances of returning to the show. “He needs to have relationships with everyone,” Mike told TooFab in a new interview. “It can’t just be once every couple months. I keep telling him that he needs to keep relationships with the cast and that would remain to be seen and that would be up to him.”

While it remains to be seen if Ronnie will ever be joining the cast again, Jersey Shore fans will be eating just fine when Sammie graces their screens during the upcoming season.