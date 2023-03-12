SEC Championship: Aggies Nashville Run Comes To An End - Live Game Log

The Aggies make their second-straight appearance in the SEC Championship game, this time against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday.

The No. 18 Texas A&M men's basketball team returns to the hardwood for the third day in a row in the SEC Tournament Final against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide as the Aggies aim to nab an automatic bid into the Big Dance.

Texas A&M is 4-1 over the last five games, dropping a seven-point loss at Mississippi State before winning four in a row - with victories over Ole Miss and Alabama to close out the regular season prior to a big win over Arkansas in the SEC quarterfinals on March 10 and a semifinal victory over Vanderbilt on March 11.

Alabama, meanwhile, holds an identical 4-1 record over the last five games, winning at home over Arkansas and Auburn before dropping the regular-season finale at Texas A&M and garnering back-to-back wins in the SEC Tournament - with wins over Mississippi State on March 10 and Missouri on March 11.

The Aggies are currently led in scoring (16.4 points per game) and assists (4.0 per game) by guard Wade Taylor IV and in rebounding (5.7 per game) by forward Henry Coleman III.

Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller leads Alabama in scoring (19.5 points per game), forward Noah Clowney leads in rebounding (8.1 per game) and guard Jahvon Quinerly leads the team in assists (3.7 per game).

Alabama won the tip-off and Mark Sears immediately drained a 3-pointer to begin the game. Julius Marble answered at the other end with a jumper, then Charles Bediako tipped in a rebound for the Crimson Tide. Henry Coleman made a layup for the Aggies, Jahvon Quinerly nailed a 3 for the Tide, and Dexter Dennis answered for the Aggies with a 3-pointer at the other end.

It's a furious offensive start to the game. Bediako made a dunk and Quinerly and Brandon Miller both made 3s to pull away from the Aggies early at 16-7. 15:23 FIRST HALF: Crimson Tide 16, Aggies 7

Dexter Dennis made one-of-two foul shots after a foul by Noah Clowney, then Brandon Miller hit two free throws after a Tyrece Radford foul. Then Radford made a layup for the Aggies at the other end as both teams have gone cold from the floor. 11:55 FIRST HALF: Crimson Tide 18, Aggies 10

Dexter Dennis made another layup and Rylan Griffen answered with a 3 for the Crimson Tide at the other end. Julius Marble hit one-of-two free throws as foul shot misses are hurting the Aggies early, shooting just 50 percent.

Jahvon Quinerly hit another 3-pointer for Bama as they stay hot from beyond the arc, shooting 46 percent. 7:55 FIRST HALF: Crimson Tide 24, Aggies 13

Solomon Washington hit two foul shots after a Charles Bediako foul, and Quinerly answered with a layup at the other end for Alabama. Brad Miller hit a free throw and Bediako extended the Alabama lead with a layup, prompting a Texas A&M timeout on the floor.

Quinerly made another layup and Radford hit two free throws for the Aggies. Brandon Miller answered with two foul shots for Bama before the TV timeout. 3:52 FIRST HALF: Crimson Tide 33, Aggies 17

Washington and Wade Taylor IV made two more free throws each for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen hit a foul shot and Julius Marble nailed a jumper to end the half. HALF: Crimson Tide 34, Aggies 23

Marble and Bediako traded layups, then Clowney hit a dunk for Bama, and Radford laid in a score for the Aggies. Quinerly made a layup and Dexter Dennis hit a 3.

Quinerly answered with a 3 and Radford hit a jumper for the Aggies. Bediako made a bucket to push the Bama lead back to 13. 14:55 SECOND HALF: Crimson Tide 45, Aggies 32

Brandon Miller hit two free throws and Manny Obaseki hit a jumper. Tyrece Radford made a layup and Julius Marble slammed home a dunk to get the Aggies to within nine.

Miller hit another 3-pointer. 11:48 SECOND HALF: Crimson Tide 50, Aggies 38

Dexter Dennis it another 3 for the Aggies, and Nick Pringle hit a foul shot for the Crimson Tide. Manny Obaseki hit two free throws for A&M and Brandon Miller matched them for Alabama. Miller then hit a 3-pointer and Noah Gurley made two free throws to extend the Tide lead.

Wade Taylor IV hit a jumper and a free throw before the TV timeout. 7:39 SECOND HALF: Crimson Tide 58, Aggies 48

Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller hit 3s, Quinerly made a layup, and Rylan Griffen hit a 3 to break away from A&M on the scoreboard. Radford made a pair of free throws for A&M but Clowney answered with a dunk on the other end.

The Aggies are completely out of gas here late in the second half as the Tide leads by 21.

Bediako and Miller scored for Bama and Wade Taylor IV hit a desperation 3. 3 :41 SECOND HALF: Crimson Tide 77, Aggies 53

Dexter Dennis made two free throws and Wade Taylor IV hit a 3 and two foul shots. Jahvon Quinerly also made two free throws. FINAL: Crimson Tide 82, Aggies 63

