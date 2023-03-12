Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin's Facing Long Recovery from Ankle Injury

By Noel Sanchez,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adt9y_0lGLlBcv00

The Cat Man continues to fight the injury bug.

Tony Gonsolin came into Spring Training healthy and ready to prove he was the same reliable pitcher that he showcased at the beginning of last season. Unfortunately, his plans took a bad turn earlier this week when he hurt his ankle in a workout and was taken out of Wednesday's lineup , where he was originally slated to start on the mound.

The 28-year-old has been doing everything in his power to make a return, quickly getting off his crutches and also taking part in simulated throwing. However, Roberts doubled down on the looming possibility that Gonsolin wouldn't be ready for the start of the season in an interview with Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

"It's going to be a slow process," said Roberts. “With the ankle, if you can’t really bear weight, then potentially you got to guard against an arm injury, not getting over your front side and all that stuff. So we’re going to be very cautious and mindful about it.”

Just this past offseason, the Dodgers front office avoided arbitration with Gonsolin as they signed him to a two-year deal worth $6.65 million. He was incredible in 2022 when healthy, recording a 2.14 ERA and going 16-1 in the games he suited up before he strained his right forearm.

Many Dodgers fans have looked to the Cat Man as the player with the most to prove this season. His talent was clear when he hit the mound but everybody wants to see what he is able to achieve if he can actually stay on the field.

We are all hoping for a quick recovery and that the rehab process goes much smoother than Roberts has predicted.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Randy Arozarena Responds to Dodgers Catcher Will Smith After Ignoring His Greeting at WBC
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodger Updates: Freddie Freeman Hurt, Barnes High on Prospects, Thompson Tired of Talking and More
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Noah Syndergaard: Dodgers RHP Focused On Incremental Improvements Heading Toward Opening Day
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Suffers Left Knee Contusion, Will Not Face A's Today
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Former Padre Outfielder Still Seeking Big Contarct
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Breaking: Legendary New York Yankees Star Has Died At 82
New York City, NY1 day ago
Sharon Stone Was Hospitalized for Heart Issues After Losing Custody of Son
Rochester, MN7 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL19 days ago
Former Dodger Justin Turner Addresses Hit by Pitch, Feels He 'Got Pretty Lucky'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Biggest NASCAR penalty in history on the way?
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Punishment Announced for Umpire Who Made Insanely Bad Game-Ending Call
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Losing Another Sponsor
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Forced Out of WBC Game with Hamstring Issue
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Padres News: Insider Believes Juan Soto’s Future With Friars Affected By Shohei Ohtani
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Says We've Never Seen A Team Like The Friars
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
How Trevor Bauer signing in Japan impacts Dodgers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Dodgers News: People Are Writing Off Max Muncy and Dave Roberts Loves It
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy