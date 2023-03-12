Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin's Facing Long Recovery from Ankle Injury

The Cat Man continues to fight the injury bug.

Tony Gonsolin came into Spring Training healthy and ready to prove he was the same reliable pitcher that he showcased at the beginning of last season. Unfortunately, his plans took a bad turn earlier this week when he hurt his ankle in a workout and was taken out of Wednesday's lineup , where he was originally slated to start on the mound.

The 28-year-old has been doing everything in his power to make a return, quickly getting off his crutches and also taking part in simulated throwing. However, Roberts doubled down on the looming possibility that Gonsolin wouldn't be ready for the start of the season in an interview with Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

"It's going to be a slow process," said Roberts. “With the ankle, if you can’t really bear weight, then potentially you got to guard against an arm injury, not getting over your front side and all that stuff. So we’re going to be very cautious and mindful about it.”

Just this past offseason, the Dodgers front office avoided arbitration with Gonsolin as they signed him to a two-year deal worth $6.65 million. He was incredible in 2022 when healthy, recording a 2.14 ERA and going 16-1 in the games he suited up before he strained his right forearm.

Many Dodgers fans have looked to the Cat Man as the player with the most to prove this season. His talent was clear when he hit the mound but everybody wants to see what he is able to achieve if he can actually stay on the field.

We are all hoping for a quick recovery and that the rehab process goes much smoother than Roberts has predicted.