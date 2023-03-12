Pueblo police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect
By Zach Hillstrom, The Pueblo Chieftain,
2 days ago
The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 20-year-old man wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Mario Valenzuela is being sought by police in connection to the alleged homicide of Joseph Vigil, 38, in the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue on March 4. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the community who see Valenzuela should not approach him and should immediately contact the Pueblo PD communication center at 719-553-2502.
To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867), or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.
Police already arrested one suspect in connection to Vigil’s death, 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo, who was taken into custody the same day of the fatal shooting.
