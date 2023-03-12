Open in App
Orono, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

All Hockey Hair Team video rides again; Orono player's flow is deemed the best

By News Talk 830 Wcco,

2 days ago

While some may say the hockey hair thing at the state tournament has run its course, there were quite a few flows on display during last week's state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

Enough that, once again, the All Hockey Hair Team was assembled and posted on YouTube hours after the tournament ended.

The tradition began in 2011 when shots of players showing off their extra-long locks, scruffy chins, and excessive posturing during team introductions were first stitched together into one flowing video that went viral.

One non-coiffure highlight in 2023 was a promposal made by Luverne's Brady Bork, who used a Sharpie to print his big ask on the blade of his stick (she said yes).

For the record, Bork's hair was short on the sides and puffy on top.

There have been detractors in recent years that believe the state tournament is about the games and the players, and not hairstyles, and 2023 seemed to have fewer wild looks gliding across the ice.

But what was there drew attention from the crowds, and now, online.

Taking the All Hockey Hair Team number one spot for 2023 was Orono's Joseph Greenagle, who sported a beard, mullet flow, and stripes on the sides.

Narrator John King called it the Gordy Howe Hat Trick of Hockey Hair.

The video helps raise money for the Hendrickson Foundation , which supports for the disabled.

