NJ Transit expands mobile app, includes cash payment option

NEW JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — NJ Transit is expanding its mobile app to include a cash payment option for purchasing tickets. It’s intended to provide more flexibility to those who don't have a debit or credit.

Here's how it works:

• Download the free NJ Transit mobile app.

• Go to one of the more than 1,000 retail locations in the garden state, including stores like 7-Eleven, CVS, Family Dollar and Walgreens, and tell the clerk you want to convert your cash into a digital balance on your NJ Transit App.

• The clerk will then convert your cash to a digital balance directly in the app.

“They basically scan a barcode on your app, you give them the cash you want, and that shows up as a digital balance in your my transit wallet in your NJ Transit app and that can be used directly it can be scanned by the bus driver or the train operator what have you, to ride on New Jersey Transit,” said Anjali Hemphill, senior public information officer at NJ Transit.”

Hemphill says the first 2,000 customers to participate in the cash payment expansion will receive a $5 credit towards NJ Transit tickets and passes within 30 days of signing up.

"This is a great new feature that we are really excited about within the NJ Transit mobile app that brings both convenience and flexibility to more customers, specifically, for those who don't have or use debit and credit cards,” Hemphill said.

“Now they too can take advantage of not having to carry cash or use cash while riding the bus, train, or light rail. Plus, they get to use all of the other benefits on our app that is available to them as well."