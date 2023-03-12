Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
The Coloradoan

1 shot, injured after Friday argument in Fort Collins residence

By Eric Larsen, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

2 days ago

One man was hospitalized with serious injuries and another is in custody after a shooting in a southwest Fort Collins residence.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the shooting in a Saturday news release, saying that suspect Travis Turner, 37, was booked into the county jail on suspicion of shooting the unidentified man during an argument that happened about 6 p.m. Friday.

The victim of the shooting was able to leave the home, on Lathrop Road in unincorporated Larimer County, and call 911. He was taken to a hospital after sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. The man told deputies that he and Turner were at the home with a group of people when an argument occurred, which led to the shooting.

During a Monday court appearance, a prosecutor said the argument stemmed from a disagreement about which movie to watch.

Turner's bond was set at $35,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Reporter Sady Swanson contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 1 shot, injured after Friday argument in Fort Collins residence

