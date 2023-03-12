Lucky 13th at No. 17: Alex Smalley makes the third hole-in-one at the Island Green

Another Players Championship day, another Island Adventure at No. 17.

Alex Smalley, a 26-year-old second-year PGA Tour player, one-hopped his tee shot into the hole at the Island Green of the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass during Sunday's fourth round, the third ace at the hole this week.

Aaron Rai (third round) and Hayden Buckley (first round) made the other aces. When Rai made his on Saturday, it marked the first time in tournament history that there had been more than one hole-in-one at No. 17 in the same week.

Smalley's ace was the 13th in Players history at No. 17 and the 38th at all of the par-3 holes. And as feared as No. 17 is, it has now surpassed the 13th hole for the most aces in the history of the tournament.

There have been five holes-in-one at No. 3 and eight at No. 8.

Smalley's tee shot, from 134 yards out with a 56-degree sand wedge, landed barely on the green and went into the hole, cut at the traditional Sunday spot on the back-right, on one hop. The aces for Rai and Buckley were at front pin placements, with the balls landing behind the hole and leisurely rolling back off the slope of the green.

Here's the best part for Smalley: His parents, Terry and Maria, and his sister, Katie, were there to witness it.

"Pretty cool," he said. "It was all very neat."

When he walked onto the green, Smalley plucked the ball from the hole and faked as if he were going to throw it in the water. Then he smiled again and put the ball back in his pocket.

"My caddie [Don Donatello] told me to do that," Smalley said.

Smalley had just come off a double-bogey 7 at the par-5 16th hole and finished with a bogey at No. 18. He shot 74 in his first Players Championship.

"I made a mess of 16," he admitted. "Hit a wedge over the green in the water, and then hit one too many more putts than I wanted to. I figured I might as well just go right at it [the pin at No. 17]. I was between a sand wedge and a 50-degree wedge. I felt like if I hit the longer club I would have had to have taken something off of it and it wouldn't have had a whole lot of spin coming in downwind. I think we had 128 yards to carry that bunker, and we figured it was playing 118, 117, so I went ahead and hit a hard sand wedge."

Smalley's ace also is significant in another way: It's only the second at No. 17 during the final round. Fred Couples was the first, in 1997.

Aces at No. 17 had been pretty rare. There are six aces at the Island Green during the first 20 years of The Players, beginning with Brad Fabel in 1986. After Miguel Angel Jimenez aced it in 2002, there wasn't another one until Willy Wilcox in the second round in 2016.

In rapid succession, Sergio Garcia (2017), Ryan Moore (2019) and Shane Lowry (2022) followed suit and now more than half of the total aces at No. 17 have come in the last seven years.

Smalley made the cut at 2-over, finishing his second round on Friday. He had to wait until the round was completed on Saturday morning to find out that the cut was 3-over and he was in the for the weekend.

"Felt kind of lucky to be here playing on Saturday and Sunday," he said. "To play the weekend at my first layers, I feel pretty good about that."