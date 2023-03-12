A bracket of Boston’s greatest sports comebacks

Boston.com readers vote to decide which of the 16 historic comebacks will emerge to win the bracket.

A bracket of 16 famous comebacks in Boston sports history. Bracket designed by Liz Lovasco

Across the decades of Boston sports, fans have had the joy of experiencing more than a few dramatic comebacks.

In some cases — such as the Red Sox rally from a 3-0 deficit in the 2004 American League Championship Series — it became a larger-than-life moment, echoing through history. In others, the comebacks were just as astounding in the moment — and arguably maybe even more impressive in feat — but perhaps with lower stakes.

Yet when fans think back on the region’s rich sports history, one of the eternal topics for debate inevitably ends up being which Boston comeback is the greatest.

This year, Boston.com will try to provide its own answer to that question with a March Madness-style bracket. Readers will be able to vote on individual match-ups, representing 16 of the region’s greatest sports comebacks, until a champion is crowned.

Here’s a schedule for the upcoming rounds of the bracket:

First round : March 12 (1 p.m.) through March 14 (12:59 p.m.)

: March 12 (1 p.m.) through March 14 (12:59 p.m.) Second round : March 14 (1 p.m.) through March 16 (12:59 p.m.)

: March 14 (1 p.m.) through March 16 (12:59 p.m.) Final Four : March 16 (1 p.m.) through March 18 (12:59 p.m.)

: March 16 (1 p.m.) through March 18 (12:59 p.m.) Championship: March 18 (1 p.m.) through March 20 (12:59 p.m.)

And with that, let’s get to the voting in the 2023 bracket:

No. 1. Super Bowl LI: Patriots’ rally from 28-3 vs. No. 16. Boston College-Miami 1984 “Hail Flutie”

Super Bowl LI: Patriots’ rally from 28-3: Super Bowl LI remains one of the iconic moments in NFL history. Tom Brady and the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the greatest comeback the Super Bowl has ever seen.

Boston College-Miami 1984 “Hail Flutie”: The signature moment of Doug Flutie’s Heisman Trophy-winning season came on a miraculous last-second 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gerard Phelan. It cemented Boston College’s improbable 47-45 win over Miami, and Flutie’s legacy among New England sports legends.

No. 8 Red Sox 2007 “Mother’s Day Miracle” vs. No. 9 Red Sox-Tigers 2013 ALCS Game 2

Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter disappears into the Red Sox bullpen after his failed effort to catch David Ortiz’s ALCS Game 2 grand slam. – Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Red Sox 2007 “Mother’s Day Miracle”: The 2007 Red Sox found themselves in dire straits, trailing the Orioles 5-0 in the bottom of the 9th. Thanks to a combination of four hits and two Baltimore errors, the team was able to bounce back and walk it off on Mother’s Day.

Red Sox-Tigers 2013 ALCS Game 2: After losing Game 1 to the Tigers, the Red Sox trailed Detroit 5-1 heading into the bottom of the 8th in Game 2. The game — and the series — turned on David Ortiz’s iconic game-tying grand slam. Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s base hit plated the walk-off run one inning later, helping to vault Boston towards another title.

No. 4 Celtics-Lakers 2008 NBA Finals Game 4 vs. No. 13 Red Sox-Reds 1975 World Series Game 6

Celtics-Lakers 2008 NBA Finals Game 4: The Celtics entered the game with a 2-1 series lead but struggled out of the gate against the Lakers. Boston fought back and overcame a 24-point deficit to take a 3-1 series lead and eventually capture its 16th championship.

Red Sox-Reds 1975 World Series Game 6: Needing a win at Fenway Park to keep the World Series going and avoid defeat to Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine,” the Red Sox fell behind 6-3 heading into the bottom of the 8th. Bernie Carbo came through with an improbable pinch-hit three-run home run with two outs to tie the game up, and Carlton Fisk’s 12th inning walk-off — which he waved fair as the ball struck the foul pole — stands as one of the great moments in baseball history.

No. 5 Celtics-Nets 2002 ECF Game 3 vs. No. 12 Patriots-Raiders 2002 “Snow Bowl”

Adam Vinatieri and the Patriots preparing for an iconic field goal in the snow. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics-Nets 2002 ECF Game 3: Entering the fourth quarter down 21 points, the Celtics scored 41 over the final 12 minutes — 19 coming from Paul Pierce — to pull off an incredible comeback against the Nets.

Patriots-Raiders 2002 “Snow Bowl”: In one of the foundational moments of the Patriots’ dynasty, Tom Brady orchestrated a fourth quarter comeback against the Raiders amid a snowstorm in the final game ever played at Foxboro Stadium. Adam Vinatieri’s clutch field goals tied and then won the game as the Patriots’ championship run got underway.

No. 2 Red Sox 2004 ALCS comeback from 3-0 vs. No. 15 Red Sox-Senators 1961

Dave Roberts steals second ahead of Derek Jeter’s tag in one of the famously pivotal moments of the Red Sox 2004 ALCS comeback. – Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Red Sox 2004 ALCS comeback from 3-0: Boston completed the only comeback from a 3-0 series deficit in MLB history when they won four straight against the Yankees. Fighting not only a stacked New York roster but also the weight of history, the Red Sox overcame the odds in memorable fashion.

Red Sox-Senators 1961: Though it might not be the most memorable game, it’s arguably the most improbable comeback in the bracket. Trailing the Washington Senators 12-5 with two outs in the 9th in a regular season game in June of 1961, the Red Sox scored eight runs to emerge with a seemingly impossible 13-12 win.

No. 7 Patriots-Broncos 2013 vs. No. 10 BU men’s hockey 2009 National Championship

Patriots-Broncos 2013: The Patriots trailed Peyton Manning and the Broncos 24-0 at halftime of a windy November regular season game after giving the ball away three times. Four forced turnovers in the second half and a Stephen Gostkowski field goal in overtime allowed them to complete the unbelievable 34-31 comeback.

BU men’s hockey 2009 National Championship: Boston University men’s hockey capped an incredible season by rallying from a 3-1 deficit with just 59.5 seconds remaining against Miami University in the national championship. The Terriers won it in overtime to complete the 4-3 turnaround.

No. 3 Bruins-Maple Leafs 2013 ECQF Game 7 vs. No. 14 Revolution-MetroStars 2005 ECSF

The fans go wild as Zdeno Chara hugs Patrice Bergeron after Bergeron scored the game winner against the Maple Leafs in overtime of Game 7. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Bruins-Maple Leafs 2013 ECQF Game 7: Trailing 4-1 with only minutes to go in the deciding game of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, the Bruins stormed back with a dramatic burst of goals to force overtime. Patrice Bergeron went on to score the game and series-winner, leaving the Maple Leafs stunned.

Revolution-MetroStars 2005 ECSF: Facing both a local snowstorm and playoff elimination, the Revolution trailed 2-0 on aggregate to the MetroStars in the second half of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But just as the season appeared to be slipping away, New England found a trio of goals to deliver an improbable win.

No. 6 Red Sox-Rays 2008 ALCS Game 5 vs. No. 11 Red Sox-Angels 1986 ALCS Game 5

Red Sox-Rays 2008 ALCS Game 5: Staring at elimination and a seven-run deficit against the Rays, the Red Sox scored eight runs in the final three innings, the last of which came on a walk-off single by J.D. Drew to make the series 3-2.

Red Sox-Angels 1986 ALCS Game 5: Trailing both in the game (5-2) and the series (3-1), the Red Sox needed a miracle to avoid elimination in the 9th inning of Game 5. Don Baylor and pinch-hitter Dave Henderson delivered, hitting a pair of clutch home runs (with another Henderson home run in the 11th inning eventually providing the difference in a season-saving 7-6 win).