Driver killed overnight Saturday in wreck on Tacoma tideflats has been identified

A 28-year-old driver was killed overnight Saturday after he failed to stop at a red light and crashed his pick-up truck into a semi-trailer, according to Washington State Patrol.

Faisal H. Dakhil of Tacoma died at the scene of the crash, according to State Patrol. His passenger, a 25-year-old Fircrest man, survived the crash but was injured and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

The 35-year-old Bremerton man driving the truck also was injured and taken to the same hospital.

About 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Dakhil and his passenger were headed north on state Route 509 at Taylor Way, while the driver of the semi-trailer was headed east on Taylor Way, according to State Patrol.

Troopers say Dakhil failed to yield for the red light and crashed into the eastbound truck.

The road was blocked for more than seven hours on Saturday.