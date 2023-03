KMBC.com

Gladstone police officially identify body found in pond as 13-year-old Jayden Robker By KMBC 9 News Staff, 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have confirmed that a body found Friday in a Gladstone pond belonged to a missing 13-year-old in Kansas City's Northland. ...