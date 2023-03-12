Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Inside The Warriors

Javale McGee: Warriors Treat Players Better Than Lakers, Suns, and Mavericks

By Farbod Esnaashari,

2 days ago

Javale McGee said the Warriors treat their players the best out of every NBA team.

Javale McGee has played on multiple championship-contending teams throughout his career. He's played on the Wizards, Nuggets, Mavericks, Warriors, Lakers, Cavaliers, and Suns. There's one team, in particular, he thought treated players better than all others - the Golden State Warriors.

Javale was a guest on The Draymond Green Show where he discussed why he re-joined the Warriors in the 2017-18 season despite getting better offers elsewhere.

"Tasting that championship, man, and seeing what it took from Game 1 to Game 82 to every game in the playoffs," McGee said to Draymond Green. "The brotherhood that I felt, the energy, the way the Warriors organization treats their players."

After McGee revealed why he returned to the Warriors in 2018, he added one further, stating that the Warriors treated him better than any team he's ever played on in his career, to this day.

"I had been to three or four teams, and the Warriors by far, still to this day, treat their players the best out of anybody."

It's a very interesting statement to make, considering that McGee was briefly on the Dallas Mavericks before joining the Warriors, and he's back on the Mavericks again. One would have to assume that his current team wouldn't appreciate McGee publicly stating that a competitor treats their players better.

When Javale McGee was on the Washington Wizards, no one expected him to develop into a three-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. It's a moment that Warriors fans will never forget.

