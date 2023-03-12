Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection: Injuries to Taveras, Odorizzi Loom

How injuries to Leody Taveras and Jake Odorizzi could influence the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster with three additions to our 26-man projection

The Texas Rangers are at the midway point of Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz., and the 26-man Opening Day roster is starting to take further shape.

The Rangers are dealing with injuries that could keep some players from being ready for the March 30 start against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field.

With that in mind, it’s time to go back and examine the Inside the Rangers’ projected 26-man Opening Day roster. There aren’t many races left to determine, and the club’s focus appears to be on the bullpen and on utility players.

Here is the fourth roster projection of the offseason. Players in bold have been added since our last projection.

Starting Rotation (5): Jacob deGrom (RHP), Martín Pérez (LHP), Jon Gray (RHP), Nathan Eovaldi (RHP), Andrew Heaney (LHP).

Pérez is at the World Baseball Classic representing Venezuela and his spot in the rotation is secure. His absence will allow the Rangers to test drive a few more players that could help them as swing starters that can also work in the bullpen. deGrom and Eovaldi are both making good progress, and the Rangers anticipate that both will be ready for the start of the regular season. deGrom is set to make his first spring start on Monday . Everyone else is healthy and has looked good in camp, so there's no reason this shouldn't be the starting rotation when the Rangers break camp in a few weeks.

Bullpen (8): Brock Burke (LHP), Taylor Hearn (LHP), José Leclerc (RHP), Jonathan Hernández (RHP), Will Smith (LHP), Joe Barlow (RHP), Glenn Otto (RHP), Cole Ragans (LHP)

First, there’s the Jake Odorizzi situation. He really hasn't thrown much in camp due to arm fatigue. The Rangers have him on a throwing program, but it sounds like he's still not ready to take part in a spring training game. General manager Chris Young said the Rangers will have to make an Opening Day decision on Odorizzi next week. For now, I'm removing Odorizzi from the 26-man projected roster. My gut says he won't be ready.

In his place I have Ragans as a reliever . He's been impressive in camp. His increased velocity has really caught the eye of Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and because he is a left-hander, he would help balance the bullpen. Leclerc is working his way back from neck tightness in minor league camp games. Otto, Burke, Hernández and Hearn have thrown well. Right now, I feel comfortable saying this is the Opening Day bullpen.

I don't have a good feel for closer yet. I think Leclerc is their first choice, but with Smith, Barlow and Hernández all in the bullpen, the Rangers could mix and match early to see if a primary candidate emerges.

First Base (1): Nathaniel Lowe

Lowe’s focus in this camp has been on his defense and Bochy is happy with his progress.

Second Base (1): Marcus Semien

Semien has gotten regular playing time and played well. Plus, no one has done enough to this point to supplant him as the leadoff hitter.

Shortstop (1): Corey Seager

Seager is having a great camp. Bochy is impressed with his swing and his ability to get the ball out of the park.

Third base (1): Josh Jung

Jung’s focus has been on staying healthy . But he, along with coaches Tony Beasley and Corey Ragsdale, are as focused on his footwork defensively.

Outfield (3): Robbie Grossman (left), Bubba Thompson (center), Adolis García (right)

Big change here. With Leody Taveras out with an oblique injury, I don't believe he will be ready for Opening Day. His injury doesn't sound as serious as the one that put pitcher Jon Gray on the shelf for more than a month last season, but Taveras is shut down for two weeks. My gut tells me he starts the season on the injured list and returns shortly thereafter.

That opens up center field . The logical thing to do is to allow Thompson, who has played a lot of center field in camp, to take that position until Taveras returns. This allows García to stay and right and Grossman in left.

Catcher (2): Jonah Heim (starter), Mitch Garver

Heim and Garver are locked in at catcher . The Rangers are impressed with Garver’s recovery from surgery and Bochy is impressed with how Heim has handled the pitching staff. He said that the catching tandem has been one of his highlights of camp. How much Garver plays in the regular season will be dependent upon his consistency physically. But he will definitely do some time at DH.

Designated Hitter (1): Brad Miller

Like last week, Miller is here not so much as a declaration that he will be the everyday DH but that he will do some time at this position. The Rangers have moved him around the diamond and Bochy said that he's still intends to get Miller some time at third base in left field before camp breaks. You may not see Miller every day on the field, but he will make the roster, barring injury.

Utility (3): Josh Smith , Ezequiel Duran, Clint Frazier

I feel all but certain that Smith and Duran will make the Opening Day roster. The Rangers like their flexibility and don't seem intent on trading either to improve the team (though that could change).

But with Thompson projected to move to center field in place of the injured Taveras, the Rangers need a fourth outfielder. Frazier looks like the leader, thanks to his bat, which was hitting .280 going into Sunday’s game. He can play outfield and he can play designated hitter. He’s been the best of a large group of candidates that include Travis Jankowski and Joe McCarthy.

The Rangers sent Evan Carter back to the minor-league camp for more playing time. He was never truly a candidate for the 26-man roster, but the top outfield prospect “belongs,” according to Bruce Bochy. So his progress bears watching during the season.

