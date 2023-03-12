Open in App
Mississippi State
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Howard Ballou

By Marshall Ramsey,

2 days ago
Legendary television anchor Howard Ballou joins Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey for this week’s episode of Mississippi Stories. Ballou has been a fixture on Mississippi TVs for over three decades. But today, the WLBT anchor talks about his mother Maude Ballou, who was Martin Luther King, Jr.’s friend and personal secretary in Montgomery, Alabama. Howard tells stories of his mother’s time working with King, her bravery and his memories of the Civil Rights movement.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Comments / 0

