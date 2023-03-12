Doctor Who: David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor Appears In Red Nose Day Teaser
By Jamie Lovett,
2 days ago
David Tennant is back as the star of Doctor Who , playing the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special. Fans can now get a glimpse of the new/old Doctor in the teaser for Red Nose Day, which leads with Tennant in costume as the Doctor (plus a red nose). The teaser is leading up to the Red Nose Day telethon for Comic Relief on March 17th, which will feature a short specially written for the event featuring Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Lenny Henry. The teaser also offers a peek at some of the other programming planned for this year's Red Nose Day event.
You can watch the teaser below. Red Nose Day is March 17th.
Doctor Who returns in 2023 first its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14. The new season seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers, but other episodes of Doctor Who are still streaming on HBO Max. You can get caught up with our streaming binge guide .
