Longhorns Cruise to 16-6 Win, Sweep Jaspers: Live Game Log

The Longhorns will look for their fifth straight win on Sunday as they look to sweep the Jaspers.

The Texas Longhorns (8-7) are back in action on Sunday afternoon as they look to complete the series sweep of the Manhattan Jaspers (3-10).

It has been a promising series for the Longhorns bats , as the offense appears to finally be awake and showing consistent signs of life. No, the competition isn't the stiffest but outscoring an opponent 18-5 in two games is good for an offense that started the season cold.

Not only have the bats seemingly finally woken up, but the pitching staff has looked like its usual dominant self against the Jaspers. Next up on the mound will be Travis Sthele who is seeking his first win of the season.

Sthele is currently 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA through his first three starts, including an eight-run, all of which were unearned, outing against Vanderbilt.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Longhorns look for the series sweep of the Jaspers on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available after first pitch.

Pregame

The Longhorns starting lineup as is follows:

CF Eric Kennedy

3B Peyton Powell

RF Dylan Campbell

C Garret Guillemette

DH Porter Brown

2B Jack O'Dowd

SS Mitchell Daly

1B Jared Thomas

LF Ace Whitehead

P Travis Sthele

Top First:

Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching

Marienelli: Groundout to third

Ash: Pop out to second

Durocher: Groundout to short

Bottom First:

Connor O'Neil (Manhattan) pitching

Kennedy: Walk

Powell: Single

Campbell: Bunt single

Guillemette: RBI E5, Texas leads 1-0

Brown: Two-run double, Texas leads 3-0

O'Dowd: RBI single, E4, Texas leads 5-0

Daly: Single

Thomas: Fielder's choice, Daly out at second

Whitehead: RBI fielder's choice, Thomas out at second, Texas leads 6-0

Kennedy: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Santos: Fly out to left

Hansen: Strikeout looking

Perez: Pop out to left

Bottom Second:

Powell: Solo home run, Texas leads 7-0

Campbell: Strikeout swinging



Guillemette: Double

Brown: Groundout to first, Guillemette to third

O'Dowd: Fly out to center

Top Third:

Eaton: Strikeout looking

Radziewicz: Groundout to pitcher

Mayer: E6

Marienelli: Groundout to third

Bottom Third:

Daly: Fly out to right

Thomas: Hit by pitch, advance to second on E1

Whitehead: Groundout to first (3-1), Thomas to third

Kennedy: RBI double, Texas leads 8-0, advance to third on wild pitch

Powell: Groundout to first

Top Fourth:

Ash: Groundout to short

Durocher: Strikeout looking

Santos: Fly out to center

Bottom Fourth:

Campbell: Single

Guillemette: Groundout to short, Campbell to third

Brown: RBI groundout, Texas leads 9-0

O'Dowd: Fly out to left

Top Fifth:

Hansen: Fly out to right

Perez: Double

Eaton: Single

Radziewicz: Sac fly, Texas leads 9-1

Mayer: Single

Delgado: RBI single, Texas leads 9-2

Ash: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Fifth:

Daly: Double, advanced to third on balk

Thomas: Walk, stole second

Whitehead: Groundout to short

Kennedy: Sac fly, Texas leads 10-2

Powell: Fly out to right

Top Sixth:

Durocher: Solo home run, Texas leads 10-3

Santos: Double

Hansen: RBI single, Texas leads 10-4

Chris Stuart (Texas) pitching

Perez: Single, Hansen to third

Eaton: RBI groundout, Texas leads 10-5

Radziewicz: Groundout to second, Perez to third

Mayer: RBI single, Texas leads 10-6, stole second

Delgado: Walk

Ash: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Sixth:

Campbell: Groundout to third

Guillemette: Fly out to center

Brown: Walk

O'Dowd: Single, Brown to third

Daly: E6, Brown scores, Texas leads 11-6

Thomas: RBI double, Texas leads 12-6

Whitehead: Two-run single, Texas leads 14-6

Kennedy: Strikeout swinging

Top Seventh:

Cody Howard (Texas) pitching

Durocher: Groundout to pitcher

Santos: Strikeout swinging

Hansen: Double

Perez: Groundout to first (3-1)

Bottom Seventh:

Garret Garbinski (Manhattan) pitching

Powell: Walk

Campbell: Fly out to center

Galvan (PH for Guillemette): Fly out to right

Brown: RBI double, Texas leads 15-6

O'Dowd: Fly out to right

Top Eighth:

Eaton: Strikeout looking

Radziewicz: Fly out to center

Mayer: Walk

Delgado: Strikeout looking

Bottom Eighth:

Greg Shaw (Manhattan) pitching

Flores: Fly out to center

Constantine: Walk

Whitehead: Walk

J. Duplantier: RBI double, Texas leads 16-8

Carlson: Strikeout swinging

Belyeu: Fly out to center

Top Ninth:

Chase Lummus (Texas) pitching

Ash: Fly out to left

Durocher: Walk

Santos: Strikeout swinging

Hansen: Walk

Perez: Fly out to right

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .