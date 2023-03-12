Longhorns Cruise to 16-6 Win, Sweep Jaspers: Live Game Log

The Longhorns will look for their fifth straight win on Sunday as they look to sweep the Jaspers.
The Texas Longhorns (8-7) are back in action on Sunday afternoon as they look to complete the series sweep of the Manhattan Jaspers (3-10).
It has been a promising series for the Longhorns bats , as the offense appears to finally be awake and showing consistent signs of life. No, the competition isn't the stiffest but outscoring an opponent 18-5 in two games is good for an offense that started the season cold.
Not only have the bats seemingly finally woken up, but the pitching staff has looked like its usual dominant self against the Jaspers. Next up on the mound will be Travis Sthele who is seeking his first win of the season.
Sthele is currently 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA through his first three starts, including an eight-run, all of which were unearned, outing against Vanderbilt.
Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Longhorns look for the series sweep of the Jaspers on Sunday afternoon.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
Pregame
The Longhorns starting lineup as is follows:
CF Eric Kennedy
3B Peyton Powell
RF Dylan Campbell
C Garret Guillemette
DH Porter Brown
2B Jack O'Dowd
SS Mitchell Daly
1B Jared Thomas
LF Ace Whitehead
P Travis Sthele
Top First:
Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching
Marienelli: Groundout to third
Ash: Pop out to second
Durocher: Groundout to short
Bottom First:
Connor O'Neil (Manhattan) pitching
Kennedy: Walk
Powell: Single
Campbell: Bunt single
Guillemette: RBI E5, Texas leads 1-0
Brown: Two-run double, Texas leads 3-0
O'Dowd: RBI single, E4, Texas leads 5-0
Daly: Single
Thomas: Fielder's choice, Daly out at second
Whitehead: RBI fielder's choice, Thomas out at second, Texas leads 6-0
Kennedy: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Santos: Fly out to left
Hansen: Strikeout looking
Perez: Pop out to left
Bottom Second:
Powell: Solo home run, Texas leads 7-0
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Guillemette: Double
Brown: Groundout to first, Guillemette to third
O'Dowd: Fly out to center
Top Third:
Eaton: Strikeout looking
Radziewicz: Groundout to pitcher
Mayer: E6
Marienelli: Groundout to third
Bottom Third:
Daly: Fly out to right
Thomas: Hit by pitch, advance to second on E1
Whitehead: Groundout to first (3-1), Thomas to third
Kennedy: RBI double, Texas leads 8-0, advance to third on wild pitch
Powell: Groundout to first
Top Fourth:
Ash: Groundout to short
Durocher: Strikeout looking
Santos: Fly out to center
Bottom Fourth:
Campbell: Single
Guillemette: Groundout to short, Campbell to third
Brown: RBI groundout, Texas leads 9-0
O'Dowd: Fly out to left
Top Fifth:
Hansen: Fly out to right
Perez: Double
Eaton: Single
Radziewicz: Sac fly, Texas leads 9-1
Mayer: Single
Delgado: RBI single, Texas leads 9-2
Ash: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Fifth:
Daly: Double, advanced to third on balk
Thomas: Walk, stole second
Whitehead: Groundout to short
Kennedy: Sac fly, Texas leads 10-2
Powell: Fly out to right
Top Sixth:
Durocher: Solo home run, Texas leads 10-3
Santos: Double
Hansen: RBI single, Texas leads 10-4
Chris Stuart (Texas) pitching
Perez: Single, Hansen to third
Eaton: RBI groundout, Texas leads 10-5
Radziewicz: Groundout to second, Perez to third
Mayer: RBI single, Texas leads 10-6, stole second
Delgado: Walk
Ash: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Sixth:
Campbell: Groundout to third
Guillemette: Fly out to center
Brown: Walk
O'Dowd: Single, Brown to third
Daly: E6, Brown scores, Texas leads 11-6
Thomas: RBI double, Texas leads 12-6
Whitehead: Two-run single, Texas leads 14-6
Kennedy: Strikeout swinging
Top Seventh:
Cody Howard (Texas) pitching
Durocher: Groundout to pitcher
Santos: Strikeout swinging
Hansen: Double
Perez: Groundout to first (3-1)
Bottom Seventh:
Garret Garbinski (Manhattan) pitching
Powell: Walk
Campbell: Fly out to center
Galvan (PH for Guillemette): Fly out to right
Brown: RBI double, Texas leads 15-6
O'Dowd: Fly out to right
Top Eighth:
Eaton: Strikeout looking
Radziewicz: Fly out to center
Mayer: Walk
Delgado: Strikeout looking
Bottom Eighth:
Greg Shaw (Manhattan) pitching
Flores: Fly out to center
Constantine: Walk
Whitehead: Walk
J. Duplantier: RBI double, Texas leads 16-8
Carlson: Strikeout swinging
Belyeu: Fly out to center
Top Ninth:
Chase Lummus (Texas) pitching
Ash: Fly out to left
Durocher: Walk
Santos: Strikeout swinging
Hansen: Walk
Perez: Fly out to right
Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .
Comments / 0