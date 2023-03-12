Scottsdale equine therapy farm completes renovation

With funding support from the Read Family Foundation, Hunkapi Programs, an equine therapy farm located in Scottsdale, has announced the completion of its new Read Education Center.

The Read Family Foundation donated $150,000 for the renovation of an existing ranch building on the 10-acre farm that will now be an education, training, and community event center, according to a press release. Haris Electric provided the heating and air conditioning unit for the space.

“We are honored to have contributed to the opening of Hunkapi’s new educational center,” said Larry Read. “This will be the ‘Heart and Centerpiece’ of the program, consisting of a training and community event facility and a classroom to be used during times of adverse weather for our students. On behalf of the Read Family Foundation, we’re grateful that our grant made this possible for all the people helped by the farm.”

The renovated building will provide a creative learning space for children with special needs, further staff and volunteer training and development, and host workshops, and community enrichment events. It will also serve as a meeting space for first responder support groups, and somatic touch and healing programs for Arizona Oncology and children with PTSD and autism.

“We have a growing wait list of over 50 Maricopa County youth seeking weekly services with diagnosis of ADD, ADHD, Autism and PTSD. To meet that need we must begin the recruitment, onboarding, and intensive training to become a ‘Hunkapi Programs Approved’ facilitator,” said Terra Schaad,

Hunkapi founder and executive director. “This renovation and completion of the space will fully allow us to educate and train practitioners and volunteers so that we can meet the need.”

It is anticipated that more than 1,500 children will utilize the space over the course of a year, the press release stated.

For more information about Hunkapi Programs, visit Hunkapi.org.

