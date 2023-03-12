Springfield’s JCC hosts R.I.D.E. bike tune-up project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kehillah, the Special Needs Department of the Springfield Jewish Community Center (JCC) is hosting its annual Project R.I.D.E. bike tune-up days Sunday and Monday.

This is the 16th year that Project R.I.D.E has lent modified tricycles to children and young adults with special needs, according to a news release sent to 22News from the JCC. Project R.I.D.E. stands for Recreation, Independence, Development, and Equipment and provides information about different adaptive sports opportunities in western Massachusetts.

Kehillah’s goal is to create a feeling of community at JCC while fostering a fun and welcoming environment for individuals of all abilities. Their mission is to provide quality recreational, social, and enrichment programs for children, teens, and adults with special needs.

The JCC utilizes its vehicles to pick up and drop off bikes from community members as the adaptive trikes do not fit into typical sedans easily. The J’s recreational adaptive tricycles have traveled across New England, offering hundreds of people with unique needs the chance to participate in bike riding with their friends and families.

“Project R.I.D.E gives people of all abilities the freedom, joy, and belonging created through bike riding,” said Deb Krivoy, JCC COO. “Our agency is committed to expanding access to quality adaptive trikes so that no child or young adult misses out on this life-changing recreational experience.”

This event runs on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the JCC Auditorium in Springfield.

