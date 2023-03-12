Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant arrested for alleged drunk driving — again

By Ronny Reyes,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaAEL_0lGLWUFr00

An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was arrested for drunk driving for a second time after he crashed into a parked car in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Lt. Donald Stewart, 43, a 22-year veteran of the force, was taken into custody at the 81st precinct Saturday at around 4:53 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, according to police.

He has been suspended without pay, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday.

Officials declined to say where the crash happened, but the NYPD’s 81st precinct covers Stuyvesant Heights and parts of Crown Heights.

Stewart, a retired gunnery sergeant in the US Marine Corps Reserves, was previously arrested in 2014 after an investigation concluded he drove while “under the influence of an intoxicant” when he crashed into another parked car in Brooklyn.

According to police records , the first incident occurred on April 18, 2014, and Stewart was stopped by fellow officer James Nielson in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOIE2_0lGLWUFr00
Lt. Donald Stewart is a 22-year veteran of the force.
Twitter/NYPD100pct

The police probe found that Stewart refused to take a breathalyzer test and “consumed an intoxicant to the extent that said officer was unfit for duty.”

Nielson testified that he didn’t think the then-sergeant was legally drunk.

He did, however, admit that he had a tough time deciding if Stewart was actually sober or not, but maintained that he did not show favoritism to his fellow officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOkIF_0lGLWUFr00
Lt. Donald Stewart was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a parked car.

“If he wasn’t a cop, I would have said that he was not above the legal limit,” Nielson told prosecutors, according to court papers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLisN_0lGLWUFr00
Stewart was a gunnery sergeant in the US Marine Corps Reserves.

Stewart was ultimately acquitted of the 2014 DWI charge but was convicted of a traffic violation for leaving the scene of an incident.

Following the 2014 incident, Stewart was suspended for 64 days and put on probation for a year.

By 2018, Stewart rose in the ranks and currently serves as the 100th precinct’s special operations lieutenant. Records show his salary was $212,000 last year.

A representative of Stewart could not be immediately reached for comment.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY newsLocal Brooklyn, NY
NYPD on the hunt for suspect who shot innocent bystander on MTA bus in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY9 hours ago
LI Target shoplifting scam for car seats leads to chase with cop hanging out Tesla window: police
Westbury, NY22 hours ago
Two NYC women killed in separate domestic assaults days apart
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man, 19, charged in fatal double hit-and-run on LI
Patchogue, NY22 hours ago
NYPD: 3 Manhattan shootings reported in 5 hours
Manhattan, NY22 hours ago
NY State police closer to arrest in ‘vicious’ cold case killing of NYPD cop’s daughter
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Teen attacked, robbed outside Barclays Center: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
NYPD seeking Bronx shooting suspect
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Ex-NYC jail captain convicted of criminally negligent homicide in inmate suicide
Manhattan, NY20 hours ago
Teens steal more than $40K in calculators in NYC high school heists: cops
New York City, NY1 day ago
NJ man charged with stabbing his parents to death at their home
Hopewell, NJ12 hours ago
Suspect used stolen credit card at Brooklyn meat market
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
Woman found dead, stabbed in Brooklyn domestic dispute: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Jury finds NYC jail captain guilty of criminally negligent homicide
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Murder Suspect Slashed 75-Year-Old's Throat, Ate His Food, Slept on His Couch
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Robbery suspect hits 3 banks in Queens in 1-hour spree: NYPD
Queens, NY1 day ago
20-year-old arrested in connection to 2 fatal shootings in Nassau County
Hempstead, NY20 hours ago
Son accused of stabbing parents to death at N.J. house
Hopewell, NJ22 hours ago
NYPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Trio targets older men in violent Brooklyn robberies; victims punched, pushed to ground
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn woman found dead in her apartment, man in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Newborn found dead in Norwalk was put in trash bag while still alive, court records say
Norwalk, CT18 hours ago
Middletown PD arrest man for violent robbery
Middletown, NY1 day ago
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, NY15 hours ago
Police: Man led officers on chase with children in car
New York City, NY1 day ago
NJ school board member caught shoplifting at Petco, cops say
Monroe Township, NJ20 hours ago
LI mom busted for DWI after daughter, 2, found walking on highway: police
Patchogue, NY2 days ago
Group shouting anti-Black slurs brutally attacks teen in NYC subway station: NYPD
New York City, NY1 day ago
SCPD: Drugged Woman Arrested for Leandra’s Law After Child Found Walking in Roadway
Mastic Beach, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy