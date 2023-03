Fox11online.com

Submarine Cobia to celebrate 80 years By Eric Peterson, FOX 11 News, 2 days ago

By Eric Peterson, FOX 11 News, 2 days ago

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- A grand bash for a Lakeshore favorite is in the works. The submarine U.S.S. Cobia turns 80 this year, and those ...