Sporting News

Aaron Rodgers says a decision on his Packers future is coming soon: 'Stay tuned'

By Nick Brinkerhoff,

3 days ago

It's decision time for Aaron Rodgers, eventually.

While the NFL world waits to see if the black smoke coming out of Green Bay eventually turns to white, Rodgers teased that he might provide an answer soon. With free agency's legal tampering period set to kick off Monday, it makes sense for the Jeopardy music to finally stop for the one-time host.

Rodgers hosted a celebrity flag football game on Saturday in California, which is where former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall pressed the current Packers quarterback on his future.

Speaking with Marshall on his "I Am Athlete" podcast, Rodgers told the ex-Jet, "Stay tuned. It won't be long. There's a time limit to all of this."

With NFL free agency set to open in earnest beginning Monday, the four-time league MVP can hurt both his current and potentially future team in negotiations due to uncertainty if a decision isn't made soon.

The Jets restructured multiple contracts -- guard Laken Tomlinson, cornerback D.J. Reed, and tight end Tyler Conklin -- on Saturday to begin clearing cap space for a potential move.

Marshall also asked Rodgers about his meeting earlier this week with Jets owner Woody Johnson, who flew out to California along with other members of the coaching staff and front office to visit the quarterback. With his best poker face Rodgers said, "It's always interesting meeting important figures in the sport."

He declined to elaborate more or comment on the potential neighborhoods to live in that Marshall speculated would be a good fit in New York and New Jersey.

The Packers seemingly accelerated the process earlier this week when the team's CEO Mark Murphy let it slip that the team would prefer to move on from the franchise legend.

"Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we want them, yeah, we would," Murphy said. "He is obviously a great player."

With the Jets being the only team granted permission to speak with Rodgers, it seems we might be heading toward a conclusion. At this point, a trade to the Jets or retirement appear to be the two options. Let's just hope the music stops soon.

