Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Celebrating more than 100 years of Girls Scouts

By Cinthia Naranjo,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Oln6_0lGLTd8t00

DES MOINES, IA — Sunday was National Girl Scouts day.

Juliette Gordon Low, also known as Daisy and founder of the Girl Scouts organization held her first Girl Scouts meeting in Savannah, Georgia in 1912. Decades later, the organization has made a difference in girl’s lives by empowering them.

A local Girl Scout and Chief Marketing Girls Scout of Great Iowa Antoinette Bernich joined WHO 13 on Today in Iowa Sunday to discuss the organization’s been going strong for over 100 years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Some Catholic churches allowing meat on upcoming Lenten Friday
Des Moines, IA16 hours ago
Video: Robins in the Iowa snow
Des Moines, IA23 hours ago
Iowa music community reacts to closure of beloved music venue Gas Lamp
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Another Winter Storm Watch Issued Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Sioux Falls, SD5 hours ago
Family thanks Mount Vernon EMS that saved 2-year-old
Mount Vernon, IA1 day ago
Iowa DNR looking for volunteers to help clean up Red Haw State Park Sunday
Chariton, IA3 days ago
Casey’s accuses manager of buying lottery ticket he knew was worth $100,000
Dubuque, IA17 hours ago
National discount retail chain closing all Iowa stores
Davenport, IA1 day ago
We need serious people to solve serious problems
Sioux City, IA20 hours ago
Rooting for an Iowa team this March Madness? Here's how to watch
Iowa City, IA17 hours ago
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy