Celebrating more than 100 years of Girls Scouts

DES MOINES, IA — Sunday was National Girl Scouts day.

Juliette Gordon Low, also known as Daisy and founder of the Girl Scouts organization held her first Girl Scouts meeting in Savannah, Georgia in 1912. Decades later, the organization has made a difference in girl’s lives by empowering them.

A local Girl Scout and Chief Marketing Girls Scout of Great Iowa Antoinette Bernich joined WHO 13 on Today in Iowa Sunday to discuss the organization’s been going strong for over 100 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.