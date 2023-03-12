Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Isiah Thomas Reacts to Russell Westbrook Passing Him in All-Time Assists

By Joey Linn,

2 days ago

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is now 9th in all-time assists

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook moved into 9th place on the NBA's all-time assists list in Saturday's win over the New York Knicks, passing Hall-of-Fame point guard Isiah Thomas. In a congratulatory Tweet, Thomas shared a message for Westbrook that encouraged him to keep going.

Westbrook was asked about the milestone after the game, saying, "I'm truly grateful. I give all my thanks to the man above for allowing me and blessing me with talent and the ability to play the game for a long period of time. Obviously being on that list is great. I think just as point guard like myself, and the different conversations that I've had to overcome over my career, to be [here] on the assist side of it is a special thing."

A member of the NBA's Top-75 team, and a future Hall-of-Famer himself, Westbrook continues to rack up milestones in his legendary career. A three-time assists champ and two-time scoring champ, Westbrook has done it all offensively in his career. This is what his head coach Ty Lue spoke about after the game, emphasizing how impressive it is that Westbrook has not only been amongst the best passers in NBA history, but scorers as well.

While his role with the Clippers has fluctuated since arriving, Westbrook has remained a true professional, and has helped the team both on and off the court.

