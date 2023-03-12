Open in App
Detroit, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit artist is making a splash on the art scene

By AJ Walker,

3 days ago

Detroit artist is making a splash on the art scene

Mixed media artist Donald Calloway AJ Walker

(CBS DETROIT) - Mixed media artist Donald Calloway has been creating art in some form or fashion most of his life. His art studio takes you on a journey, as his creative collection of his art runs the gamut.

He is part of a growing art scene around Detroit and is happy to be able to show and sell his paintings right here in the city he loves and grew up in.

"I like my Detroit people. It seems like the work means something more to them. It's more than just something that's going to fit your furniture and match your couch. It has meaning and people get that," said Calloway. "There was a time there was nothing going on in the city art wise. Now it seems like there's new projects and things happening all the time that feels good."

Calloway tries to keep himself busy doing what he loves, he advises other young artists to do the same.

"Just you have to do the work. You have to put the work in," he says.

