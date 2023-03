The Chicago Cubs will host their National League Central rivals the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday as they continue their Cactus League campaign.

Chicago is coming off a strong 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Hayden Wesneski threw four perfect innings against the Dodgers as he continues to force his way into the Cubs rotation to begin the regular season.

Additionally, catcher Yan Gomes continued his strong spring by notching two hits, one of which was a home run.

First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. as Adrian Sampson takes the mound for Chicago.

The game will be televised in the Chicago market on the Marquee Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on MLB.tv for those who reside outside those two markets.

Additionally, the game will be broadcast on the radio or you can listen to it on the MLB app.

Here is how the Cubs line up on Sunday against the Brewers:

Nico HOerner 4

Ian Happ 7

Dansby Swanson 6

Trey Mancini DH

Cody Bellinger 8

Eric Hosmer 3

Patrick Wisdom 9

Nick Madrigal 5

Tucker Barnhart 2

Sampson SP

