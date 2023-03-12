Open in App
Lake Charles, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

McNeese State hiring former LSU head coach Will Wade, inking him to five-year deal

By Steve Samra,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKvCl_0lGLRcTQ00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Will Wade is officially returning to the college basketball world.

The former LSU Tigers head coach is being hired by McNeese State, per a press release from the program. The deal is for five years, as Wade will be introduced as the program’s next leader on Monday.

“McNeese has named former LSU head coach Will Wade as its next men’s basketball coach, Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer announced Sunday evening,” wrote the Cowboys. “A formal introduction will be held Monday at noon in the Legacy Center.

“The public is encouraged to attend and the first 200 McNeese students will receive free box combos from Raising”

Will Wade was fired by LSU for cause in March 2022. A notice of allegations from the NCAA charged him with five Level I violations, which included paying players. That firing came after he had previously been suspended in 2019 and was reinstated once his contract was changed to allow LSU to fire him for cause if it was proven he committed a major violation.

The notice of allegations included some information provided by the FBI during the agency’s investigation into college basketball.

Prior to coaching at LSU, Will Wade was the head man at Chattanooga and VCU. He compiled a 105-51 record from 2017-22 at LSU. That included a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

McNeese State fired head coach John Aiken earlier this week. The team went just 22-45 over the past two seasons.

Matt McMahon replaced Will Wade at LSU, going just 14-19 in his first season after several years of success at Murray State.

On3’s Dan Morrison contributed to this article.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baton Rouge, LA newsLocal Baton Rouge, LA
LSU football continue courting a generational talent at quarterback
Baton Rouge, LA6 hours ago
‘Justice prevailed’: Pete Maravich’s son satisfied his father’s all-time NCAA scoring record from his LSU days remains
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Blake Dean celebrates 200th win with return to LSU
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three days into job, Will Wade lands first two transfers
Lake Charles, LA18 hours ago
LSU Women's Basketball Earns No. 3 Seed in NCAA Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Photos: Kim Mulkey's most eye-catching outfits during her time as LSU basketball coach
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Parkway basketball player Mikaylah Williams is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Feb. 27-March 5)
Hammond, LA1 day ago
PODCAST: Early takeaways from LSU spring practice
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Former Donaldsonville standout Troy Cole Jr. named SLIAC Newcomer of the Year
Donaldsonville, LA2 days ago
‘The worst mistake I ever made:’ LSU’s first Black student says he grew to forgive university
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Record number of Destrehan High School student athletes commit to colleges
Destrehan, LA2 days ago
Former Miss USA, Ali Landry, Comes Home to Acadiana
Breaux Bridge, LA2 days ago
Fraternity-related prank leads to arrests of two LSU students, police say
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Houma Representative Wants to Form Task Force to Look at Field Burning in Louisiana
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Win Our Good Friday Crawfish Boil — Enter Here
Lake Charles, LA1 day ago
Crawfish Prices Down Across Louisiana, Price Jump is Expected
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
A storm's coming Sunday to southeast Louisiana, and then a cool front
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Best po-boys in Baton Rouge? We asked seven local chefs to find out.
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Curious Louisiana: what's happening with the much-discussed Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail service?
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
4th annual ‘Boosie Bash’ returns, lineup released
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Report: Mother, two daughters from Ethel drown in Louisiana
Ethel, LA1 day ago
The Wearin' of the Green rolls as a Shingleton family affair
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
TV war: DirecTV sues WVLA owner and others over fees to carry channels
Baton Rouge, LA21 hours ago
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
Lake Charles, LA3 days ago
RECORDS: EBR Schools employee admits to hitting autistic student, blames ‘bad day’
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Louisiana Woman Indicted for the Alleged Theft of Social Security Funds Totaling More Than $44k
Hammond, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: Missing Westlake woman found safe
Westlake, LA1 day ago
Sixth-grader arrested, allegedly attacked classmate with pocketknife at Baton Rouge school
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Four separate shootings within five hours in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy