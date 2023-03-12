Open in App
Nashville, TN
Bracketology Update: Still question over Tennessee's seeding on Selection Sunday

By Grant Ramey,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03T5Kv_0lGLRKmS00
Emilee Chinn | Getty Images

Entering Selection Sunday, there’s still question over exactly where Tennessee will be seeded when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released. The 68-team field will be announced at 6 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday on CBS.

Joe Lunardi, in an ESPN Bracketology update posted at 2:45 a.m. Eastern Time Sunday, had Tennessee as a No. 4 seed in the East Region, facing No. 13 Kent State and playing opposite of No. 5 Iowa State and No. 12 Charleston in Greensboro, N.C.

When Lunardi updated his current top 16 seeds at Noon Sunday, Tennessee was back as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region. Lunardi had the Vols as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest early on Saturday, too.

The Vols are 5-7 over their last 12 games and lost 79-71 to Missouri on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee is No. 11 overall in Joe Lunardi’s ranking of the top 16 seeds

Lunardi’s four No. 1 seed were Kansas, Alabama, Houston and Purdue, in that order. The No. 2 seeds were Texas, UCLA, Arizona and Marquette, respectively. The Vols were the third No. 3 seed, behind Baylor and Gonzaga and just ahead of Kansas State.

The No. 4 seeds were UConn, Xavier, Indiana and Duke, with the Blue Devils jumping into the top 16 after winning the ACC Tournament championship Saturday night.

Outside of ESPN, the consensus seems to be Tennessee as a No. 4 seed.

Heat Check CBB had the Vols as a No. 4 on Saturday, facing No. 13 Louisiana and in the same quad as No. 5 Iowa State and No. 12 Drake.

Jerry Palm for CBS Sports had Tennessee as the No. 4 in Greensboro, facing No. 13 Yale and opposite of No. 5 Virginia and No. 12 Oral Roberts.

USA Today had the Vols as a No. 4 entering the SEC Tournament, facing No. 13 VCU in Greensboro, opposite of No. 5 Virginia and No. 12 Charleston. The Washington Post had Tennessee as a No. 4 on Friday, facing No. 13 Iona in Greensboro, sharing a quad with No. 5 Iowa State and No. 12 Oral Roberts.

Tennessee is No. 4 in the NET rankings, which replaced the previously used RPI metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Vols had eight wins against top-50 NET opponents this season came — No. 2 Alabama, No. 7 Texas, No. 9 Kansas, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 31 Maryland, No. 32 Auburn, No. 48 Mississippi State.

Up Next: Selection Sunday, 7 p.m. Eastern Time, CBS

Tennessee has a 7-7 record in Quad 1 games and a 3-3 record in Quad 2 games. The Vols are a combined 13-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.

The Vols Quad 1 wins were against Alabama, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State and USC. The Quad 1 losses were Arizona, Texas A&M, Kentucky (twice), Auburn and Missouri.

The Quad 2 wins came against Auburn, Mississippi State and at Ole Miss. The Quad 2 losses were at home against Missouri, to Colorado in Nashville and at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee is No. 6 in the KenPom.com ratings, ranked No. 2 in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions, and 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 112.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Vols are No. 4 overall in the Bart Torvik ratings, ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency and No. 49 in offensive efficiency.

