Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

Jerry Stackhouse makes Vanderbilt's case as serious NCAA Tournament contender

By Steve Samra,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCnKy_0lGLRJtj00
Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jerry Stackhouse wants the world — or at least the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee — to recognize the Vanderbilt Commodores as a serious contender.

Did Vanderbilt do enough to convince the committee that they should go dancing on Selection Sunday? It remains to be seen. But Stackhouse certainly believes so, as he made the case during an appearance on ESPN College Basketball Live on Sunday afternoon.

“I think our best case is just our schedule,” stated Stackhouse, asked to make the case for the Commodores.. “Our conference. Obviously, there’s so many different factors, when you talk about non-conference games, early teams still trying to find themselves. Going on the road. Officiating. All those different things. All those days. Games. But things are more consistent during the SEC play. I think when you talk about the best teams, and us getting in, we clearly proved that we’re one of the best teams in the SEC.

“I mean, nobody has a better overall record of winning games, including in the regular season tournament than Texas A&M and Alabama. I think that puts us in great company, and hopefully the eye test passes for us. I mean, playing really well down the stretch. Yeah we had some blunders, one early in our non-conference and then losing to LSU in conference play, but I think our body of work coming down the stretch, if you really watched us play and show how we competed as a team, we deserve to be in there.”

Continuing, Stackhouse also mentioned the eye-test as a reason why the 20-14 Commodores should get into the NCAA Tournament, liking their rough losses to his golf game, explaining one bad hole, or night on the court, shouldn’t ruin your entire season.

“I think it should,” Stackhouse stated, asked if the eye-test should count for something. “I kind of equate it to my golf game. U should be even-par and then I have a blowup hole on two, and I come out at ten and I have an awful — but hopefully I have a good golf partner. But for us, I think if you’re just going by the scorecard, it can look bad. Obviously that was that Alabama game. That’s really throwing our numbers off.

“We had a game where we lost by 57 points. That’s going to kill your NET. I think that’s what has happened to us right now. But after that, there’s only two teams in the country that had a better percentage, and I think that was them and Houston. Those teams are No. 1. So I think if we’re playing in that company down the stretch, then we should definitely be a part of the best 64, 68 teams in the country.”

As you can see, Jerry Stackhouse is passionately defending Vanderbilt’s resume, and he makes some salient points. Will it be enough though? We’ll find out on Selection Sunday, later this evening.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Tennessee school employee arrested following high-speed chase with children in car
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vandy Basketball Gets Selected to Play in NIT Tournament
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Where Tennessee Baseball Ranks On Eve Of Conference Play
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Updates, Score, Notes: Lipscomb @ No. 2 Tennessee Baseball
Knoxville, TN19 hours ago
Tennessee earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, Vanderbilt earns bid to NIT
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Vanderbilt has only itself to blame for this
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Sophomore Surge: Three Vols Take The Next Step
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Austin Peay men’s basketball: Alumnus Corey Gipson named 14th head coach
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Winners Announced
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Baseball is coming to Clarksville
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Four Tennessee Cities Makes the List For 2023’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities
Memphis, TN1 day ago
The South’s Best Colleges: Belmont University
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Miss Tennessee USA crowned in pageant at Austin Peay State University | PHOTOS
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee school leaders prepare for new literacy law amid teacher shortages and a tight timeline
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Where can you find the best burgers in Nashville?
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Tootsie’s Honky Tonk owner pushes bill to exempt Lower Broadway bars from Nashville oversight
Nashville, TN1 day ago
The World’s Longest Bar, Humble Baron Opening Soon in Shelbyville
Shelbyville, TN1 day ago
TBI most wanted suspect found dead
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Local doctor to lead Tennessee Medical Association
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Impact of new law that limits Metro Council size
Nashville, TN3 days ago
LDG Breaks Ground on $80M Nashville Affordable Project
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘His loving spirit will stay with us forever’: Scholarship fund created for fallen Tennessee National Guardsman’s children
Gallatin, TN3 days ago
UPDATE: Teen Reported as Missing in Murfreesboro Safely Located in West Tennessee
Murfreesboro, TN20 hours ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Retaining wall near I-40 vandalized with hate group graffiti
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy