Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier

Ole Miss slugging outfielder Kemp Alderman can’t stop, won’t stop.

Alderman, in his third Rebel season, has 10 combined RBI in back-to-back wins over Purdue. Ole Miss (13-2) and Purdue (8-6) will meet for a final time on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Alderman homered twice on Saturday — his last a walk-off blast to secure a 7-6 win. In all, he was 3 for 5 with five RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Junior catcher Calvin Harris was 2 for 5 and also scored a run.

Second baseman Peyton Chatagnier extended the sizzling start to his senior season in hitting his own home run — his fifth of the season, and the third-most among all Rebels. Alderman has a team-leading eight round-trippers, tied with Tennessee’s Blake Burke for fourth in the SEC.

He is also tied for fourth in the conference in RBI.

Let’s take a look back at the game, with a highlight video and photos provided by Ole Miss Athletics.

Ole Miss shortstops Tim Simay and Jacob Gonzalez go through pregame warm-ups

Team captain Garrett Wood

Ole Miss reserve first baseman and slugger Tywone Malone

Rebel true freshman Saturday starter Grayson Saunier takes the mound

Ole Miss slugger Kemp Alderman

Rebel right fielder TJ McCants has been on a tear to open the year

Grayson Saunier

Peyton Chatagnier

Ole Miss freshman RHP Jordan Vera

Sam Tookoian is another true freshman reliever the Rebels are relying on early

Grayson Saunier

Alderman walks off the Boilermakers

Alderman is mobbed by his teammates as he crosses home plate for the winning run