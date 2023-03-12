Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KTSM

Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder Tap’ operation

By Vivian Chow,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3owf_0lGLQKkF00

( KTLA ) – Over 130 people were cited in California on Saturday on suspicion of purchasing alcohol for minors.

A “Shoulder Tap” operation took place statewide involving 44 local law enforcement agencies in partnership with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

During the operation, a minor under the supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol.

The minor will indicate they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol.

“If an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for the underage person, they can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor,” authorities said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI04S_0lGLQKkF00
    Suspect arrested in Manhattan Beach for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HzXB_0lGLQKkF00
    Suspect arrested in Culver City for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QydMq_0lGLQKkF00
    Suspect arrested in Folsom for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7SIQ_0lGLQKkF00
    Suspect arrested in Lodi for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)

Through this method, over 130 people were cited for allegedly providing alcoholic beverages to minors, officials said. At least nine others were cited for open containers, public intoxication, DUI, and other crimes.

“We conduct these operations as an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and helps reduce DUIs.”

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, authorities said.

Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers. About 25 percent of fatal crashes where the drivers are under 21 involve drinking according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
6 California Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Yurok Tribe hires investigator to pursue new, existing MMIP cases
Klamath, CA1 day ago
As California Considers Legalizing Psychedelics, a Fort Bragg Woman Faces Felonies for Allegedly Selling Mushrooms and Acid Online
Fort Bragg, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trial Begins for CV Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Harming Others
Thermal, CA23 hours ago
Case dismissed against Coachella man accused of threatening to bomb Desert X
Coachella, CA17 hours ago
2 California cities have worst air pollution in US: study
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Desert X installation near Palm Springs tagged by county code enforcement as public nuisance
Palm Springs, CA14 hours ago
KCSO aerial survey shows flowing water around Kern
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in California
Plymouth, CA2 days ago
Deputies shoot, kill suspect after pursuit near Big Bear
Big Bear, CA1 day ago
Treacherous flooding is about to get worse in California as another atmospheric river closes in on storm-battered residents
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
New anti-gang center opens in Laredo, Texas
Laredo, TX1 day ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN14 hours ago
3 Texas women missing in Mexico since last month, authorities say
Mission, TX2 days ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man catches fish with bare hands in flooded California street: 'Going to have dinner tonight'
Watsonville, CA2 days ago
Aerial Photos Show California Flooding From Above
Pajaro, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy