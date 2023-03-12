Final Round: Wizards vs. Sixers…Who In? Who Out?

The Washington Wizards (31-36) are facing the Philadelphia 76ers (44-22) in a one game road trip before coming back on Tuesday to face Detroit
PHILADELPHIA-The Washington Wizards (31-36) are facing the Philadelphia 76ers (44-22) in a one game road trip before coming back on Tuesday to face Detroit. This game will be the fourth and final game of the season series between Philadelphia and Washington. The Sixers won the first matchup 118-111. Washington won the next two matchups. Game two the Wizards won 121-111 and won Game three 116-111 The Wizards are currently in a two-game losing streak.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers today :
Game Date: March 12, 2023
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
For the Wizards, Monte Morris has returned to the lineup after dealing with a back injury. So the Wizards have a clean slate for tonight’s game. For the Sixers, there are also no injuries to report for tonight’s game. Both teams will be a full strength.
