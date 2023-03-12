Final Round: Wizards vs. Sixers…Who In? Who Out?

The Washington Wizards (31-36) are facing the Philadelphia 76ers (44-22) in a one game road trip before coming back on Tuesday to face Detroit

PHILADELPHIA-The Washington Wizards (31-36) are facing the Philadelphia 76ers (44-22) in a one game road trip before coming back on Tuesday to face Detroit. This game will be the fourth and final game of the season series between Philadelphia and Washington. The Sixers won the first matchup 118-111. Washington won the next two matchups. Game two the Wizards won 121-111 and won Game three 116-111 The Wizards are currently in a two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers today :

Game Date: March 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Monte Morris has returned to the lineup after dealing with a back injury. So the Wizards have a clean slate for tonight’s game. For the Sixers, there are also no injuries to report for tonight’s game. Both teams will be a full strength.

Projected Starters

Washington Wizards :

Guards: Bradley Beal , Monte Morris

Forwards: Kyle Kuzma , Kristaps Porzingis

Center: Daniel Gafford

Philadelphia 76ers:

Guards: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

Forwards: P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris

Center: Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

No Injuries to Report

Philadelphia 76ers:

No Injuries to report

